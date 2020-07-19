The Butterfield City Council tabled the MN Rural Water Micro Loan Financing program for the recent water main project, one block north of Hubbard. The fees are around $6,500 because the program is expecting the project to cost $100,000.

"I don't see it coming anywhere as close to that," said Mayor Phil Buhler at Monday's meeting.

From maintenance, Mike Linscheid estimated the project costing between $30,000–$35,000.

For the library roofing project, the council received a single bid from Heffele. They selected Whirlwind weather guard steel shingles for $5,460 with labor costing $5,500. Councilmember Ken Pankratz suggested taking from the unreserved funds.

Pankratz later mentioned someone brought to his attention that the lawnmower had hit a gravestone a couple of times. The top stone broke from the base. The owner would be satisfied if the city took care of the repair. The council agreed to line up the restoration.

Pankratz also notice the railing at the Boy Scouts' shelter is rotten. He noticed that the floor joist is too cracked, settling the floor. Pankratz wasn't sure who's responsible for the shelter. Mayor Buhler assumed it's the Boy Scouts' responsibility. The city will notify them to address the safety issue.

Other approved items:

– Gambling permit for the Butterfield Community Fund for the annual raffle calendar

– Liquor Licenses: half price, $600, for Buckshots. The bar isn't fully open yet, and there's uncertainty whether it'll open at all for the rest of the year. The council approved Casey's license at full price, contingent on insurance and signatures.

– Cemetery CD renewal in August

– A resolution condemning 335 Armstrong Ave property

The next Butterfield City Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 10, at 7:00 p.m.