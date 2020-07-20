On July 10, the Wabasso Jaxx traveled to take on the Milroy Yankees in a Cornbelt League match-up.

Wabasso was within two runs entering the seventh inning, but the Yankees erupted for eight runs in the frame to 10-run the Jaxx for the second time this season.

Wabasso was only able to get three hits – two singles off the bats of Bryant Haas and Josh Guetter, and a seventh inning double from Devan Liebl.

Each hit put the tying run on base or at the plate, but a couple of hard hit double plays doomed the Jaxx.

Devan Liebl was the starter for Wabasso, and he kept the team within reach for the first six innings.

Milroy scored a run in the third and fifth innings before pouring on eight in the seventh to put the game away.

With one out, Josh Guetter relieved Liebl on the mound, and a combination of solid hits, walks and fielding errors brought the score to 10-0 and ended the game.

The loss brought Wabasso’s overall record to 3-7 on the year, with a 2-5 Cornbelt League record.

The Jaxx were back in action recently with a home game against the Marshall A’s.

- Photo courtesy of A&T Photography