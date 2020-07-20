Even as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced changes in the 2020 Watonwan County Relay For Life, Alice's Angels has continued to raise extraordinary funds in the search for a cure.

Alice's Angels started in the Watonwan County Relay For Life in 2005 with the Eagles Club's "Soaring For A Cure" team. In 2007, the Angels started their own team in honor of their mother, Alice, who passed away in 2005.

Each year, Alice's Angels holds a rummage sale through donations and purchasing of items. The rummage sale lasts for two weekends. This year's rummage sale brought in over $13,000.

The team also raises money by going around to different craft shows "Wings Of Hope", which travels to different craft shows to aid in raising funds.

"Typically we donate around $10,000 through that but we didn't have many craft shows this year so we are a little behind on that," said Barb Reed.

At each Relay For Life, the team also holds a raffle and gives out prizes. This year, they are raffling off a 42" TV, a yeti cooler, a 33" soundbar, wireless headphones, as well as donations from Wings of Hope. The sale of

"They are an amazing team, and we have been so lucky to have them raise money for Watonwan’s Relay For Life," said Tami Mickelson. "Barb is always coming up with ways to raise money for Relay."

Since 2015, Alice's Angels has topped at least $10,000 in money raised:

2015 - $12,975

2016 - $15,179

2017 - $10,262

2018 - $21,808

2019 - $13,535

2020 – so far - $13,000+

"Everyone knows or has a loved one who has been affected by cancer," said Reed. "So I think that speaks for their generosity too because if it's not a family member it's a close friend who's battling cancer. I think that's why people are so generous with this event."

The Watonwan County Relay For Life is scheduled for July 24th.