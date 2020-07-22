State Patrol says one of them crossed the center line on Highway 32.

Both drivers involved in a head-on collision Tuesday, July 21 in Marshall County were seriously injured, the Minnesota State Patrol reports.

The crash was reported at 12:06 p.m. in Holt Township of Marshall County, at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 32 and 280th. (No addition detail beyond 280th was listed in the report.)

According to the State Patrol, Cheryl Ann Engen, 51, of Newfolden was northbound on Highway 32 in a 2013 Ford Escape when she crossed the center line and collided with Nicholas Cody Kezar, 21, of Roseau, who was southbound in a 2000 Buick Century.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts and were transported by Sanford EMS to Sanford Health. Engen’s injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening, while Kezar’s injuries were described as life-threatening.