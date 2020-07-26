Larry Mages was named a Melvin Jones Fellow, Lions International highest honor.

Larry Mages was named a Melvin Jones Fellow (Lions International highest honor — named for the founder) at the Lafayette Area Lions annual awards program July 14. Many Mages family members attended the awards program, including Larry’s mother Barb Mages, of Sleepy Eye. His brother Rick, also of Sleepy Eye, was one of the speakers honoring Larry for his many contributions to the good of the Lafayette community and organizations.