An exclusive online showing of the movie “SILO” is being offered to the public.

“SILO” is the first ever feature film about grain entrapment that Sukup Grain Bin manufacturers had a part in producing.

Wood & Conn Corp. of Redwood Falls, distributors of Sukup grain bins, is offering the film with assistance from the Redwood Valley FFA Chapter and Redwood FFA alumni.

Inspired by true events, “SILO” follows a harrowing day in an American farm town. Disaster strikes when teenager Cody Rose is entrapped in a 50-foot-tall grain bin.

The movie will be followed by a Zoom discussion.

Those interested need to register for this event at campaign.r20.constantcontact.com/render?m=1120500048141&ca=2423c39b-4e0e-4329-a1f3-99359598c4f6

The movie will be shown online this coming Sunday (Aug. 2) from 7-8:35 p.m.

For more information, contact Tim Gilk of Wood & Conn Corp. by calling (507) 644-5718 or sending an e-mail to tgilk@woodandconn.com.

- Image courtesy of the Internet Public Domain