It’s been quite an uneventful summer so far, what with town celebrations and county fairs being cancelled. As a result of COVID-19 restrictions, there hasn’t been a whole lot to do. The biggest news hasn’t been about what is happening, but what hasn’t been happening.

The annual Fiesta Days Car, Motorcycle, and Truck show was one of those early casualties of postponed or cancelled events, but the event will now be held on Sunday, August 23. Mike Dupere, one of the organizers of the car show, said: “Even though Fiesta Days was cancelled this year, we’re keeping the tradition of calling it the Fiesta Days Car, Motorcycle, and Truck Show.”

Joining Dupere on the car show committee (the ones doing all the hard work) are Ron Binnebose of Midwest Title Company and Collin Schlief of Schwieters Ford.

The show will once again be held on Main Street. “All cars, trucks, semis, and motorcycles are welcome,” said Dupere. “Entries are not limited to certain years or vehicle type. Our philosophy is: if you think it’s cool, we think it’s cool!”

The annual show attracts participants from throughout the midwest. Dupere said: “In years’ past, entries have come from all over Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. They have included restored vintage semis, cars, motorcycles, new sports cars, and trucks. Rat Rods have also been known to show up!”

There will be a $10 entry fee for each participating unit, and registration will begin at 8 a.m. for the early risers. The show will officially start at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. with the presentation of awards. Once the show begins, Main Street will be blocked off to allow for foot traffic only.

There is no charge to the public for admission. There will be free ice cream (sponsored by Midwest Collision and Glass), free popcorn (sponsored by Folkestad Furniture), and a free pork sandwich feed (sponsored by Schwieter’s Ford).

To set the mood for the event, a DJ will be playing classic hits from the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s.

Best social distancing practices will be in place. “Vehicles will be parked along the full length of Main Street,” said Dupere. “Each entrant will be one-and-a-half parking spaces apart from each other. The wearing of face masks is encouraged, but not mandatory.”

Drawings will be held throughout the show for the participants. “Door prizes for the entrants will include items donated from local merchants: detail kits, hats, t-shirts, a television, and more,” said Dupere.

Awards will be presented for Best of Show, Top Ten Cars, and Top Five Motorcycles. All award winners will be chosen by the participants themselves.

After the Awards Presentation, participants can join in on a cruise past Luther Haven and Copper Glen for the enjoyment of the residents.

If past years are any indication, turnout should be good in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dupere said: “Each year it is hard to tell how many entries will show up. We have been averaging 125 entries, and all indications for this year are that we may have more since people are looking for something to do. Most of the shows in Minnesota have been cancelled this year, and enthusiasts have urged me to keep it going!”