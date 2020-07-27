Due to COVID-19, RiverView Health will offer a First Aid Training Class with a smaller class size for social distancing purposes. The course will be offered on Friday, Aug. 7 from 6 to 10 p.m.

The program, developed by the American Heart Association, is open to the public. Participants will learn to provide first aid for acute injuries and sudden illnesses such as burns, bites, poisoning, and seizures.

The class will be held at the RiverView Home Care building at 721 South Minnesota Street in Crookston. The cost of the class, including the book and card, is $45. The American Heart Association is not responsible for any fees charged for the course.

The class is an American Heart Association (AHA) Community Training Center affiliated course. Contracted Community Training Centers (CTCs) and their affiliated sites are the only facilities permitted to offer AHA courses to the public and professionals through their affiliated instructors and programs.

To register or for more information on this class or other courses offered through the CTC, call 281-9405 or 800-743-6551, extension 9405.