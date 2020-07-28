He had an older SUV with flashing red and blue lights in the windshield.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a man impersonating a law enforcement on Sunday, July 26 in Knute Township.

The reporting party said they met an older-style SUV on the road and the SUV made a u-turn and started following the reporting party. The reporting party then noticed a red bubble light on the roof of the SUV and red and blue flashing lights on the windshield. The reporting party pulled over and a white male described as being in his 50s or 60s, tall and skinny and with a bald spot on top of his head and gray hair approached the vehicle. The man, who was wearing a face mask over his mouth and nose, advised the reporting party that they’d done nothing wrong and he was making sure people were doing OK during the coronavirus pandemic. The reporting party told the man they needed to go and drove away without any further issues.

Anyone with information relating to the person or vehicle involved is asked to contact the PCSO at 281-0431.

In the meantime, if you believe someone who isn’t a law enforcement officer is trying to pull you over, call 911, explain what is going on and you will be directed what to do.