The Tomahawk Conference baseball team won their first three games in the Senior Salute Tournament.

The Tomahawk Conference baseball team won their first three games in the Senior Salute Tournament sponsored by the St. Paul Saints. Local players Nick Labat, from St. Mary’s and Matt Sellner, from Sleepy Eye Public, are among 16 recent high school graduates chosen for the team and are joined by their high school coaches, Bruce Woitas and Aaron Nesvold.

Coach Woitas provided the following recap of games played so far.

Game 1 July 21 vs. Team Minnesota, won 4-3.

Henry Scheitel was the winning pitcher going all seven innings. He had 3 strikeouts, gave up 7 hits and 3 runs.

Hitting:

Jace Marotz 2/3, 1 RBI

Nick Labat 1/3

Mason Cox 1/3, 3B

Decker Scheffler 1 RBI

Matt Sellner had the game winning hit in the bottom of the 7th inning.

Game 2 July 21 vs. Gopfer Conference, won 7-0.

Nick Labat was the winning pitcher. He went all seven innings, had 8 strikeouts, and gave up 2 hits.

Hitting:

Nick Labat 2/4, 1 RBI

Decker Scheffler 1/4, 2 RBI

Jace Marotz 3/4, 2 RBI

Teddy Giefer 2/4, 3B

Game 3 July 27 vs. South East Conference, won 10-4.

Jace Marotz was the winning pitcher. He went six innings, had 6 strikeouts, gave up 7 hits and 4 runs. Mason Rummel pitched one inning and had 1 strikeout.

Hitting:

Decker Scheffler 2/2 both hits were three-run home runs, 7 RBI

Ivan Hovland 1/2, 2B

Henry Scheitel 1/2, 2 RBI

Mason Rummel 1/3 with a home run

The Tomahawk finished pool play at 3-0 and will advance to the eight team bracket playoff.

Tomahawk plays next on Friday, July 31, at 2 p.m. vs. the pool 4 winner. Semifinals are on Aug. 1 and finals take place Sunday, Aug. 2.

“It has been a lot of fun and we have had a great time,” said Woitas. “I know that not all seniors from the Tomahawk were able to be invited, but we have a very talented senior class in the Tomahawk Conference this year. It would have been a fun year to see how it would have played out, but to be able to put the top seniors from our conference together for this has been fun — and fun to sit and watch them play together. They have done a great job showing the talent our conference had this year.”

Tickets for all games are $10 and can only be purchased at saintsbaseball.com (the ticket booth will not open). Tickets are limited to 250 per game to follow social distancing guidelines. Games are streamed online at prepspotlight.tv/mshsl.