The Sleepy Eye Area Historical Society recently published the local history book, “Golden Gate, A Landmark of the Past.” This book had been previously published but was out of print. In honor of the Golden Gate book being available once again, the historical society also chose Golden Gate as the subject for the 2020 Sleepy Eye ornament. The book and ornament feature the same photograph, titled The Old Mill Wheel at Ruhe Heim. For the past several years the ornaments have featured photographs in the historical society’s collection. Both the ornament and the book are available at several local retail stores and the Depot Museum.