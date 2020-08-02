A presentation about Minnesota's state parks is being offered at Minneopa State Park this coming Saturday (Aug. 8) starting at 7 p.m.

Minnesota’s 75 state parks and recreation areas are found throughout the state and represent a diversity of landscapes. Each state park also has its own unique characteristics and features.

In this presentation, information will be provided on some of the more iconic parks, such as Itasca and many found in the local area including Minneopa, Flandrau and Fort Ridgely.

Space is limited for this program. Those who want to participate must register by Aug. 7 at 5 p.m. For more information or to register send an e-mail to scott.kudelka@state.mn.us.

Minneopa State Park is located off of U.S. Highway 169 and State Highway 68, five miles west of Mankato.

For more information on Minneopa State Park, including a virtual tour of the park, visit the DNR Web site at www.dnr.state.mn.us.

A Minnesota State Park pass ($7 daily or $35 yearly) is required to drive into Minneopa State Park and can be purchased at the park office.

Information is also available by calling Scott Kudelka, Minneopa area naturalist, at (507) 384-8890 or by calling the DNR Information Center at (651) 296-6157 or 888-646-6367 (toll free) between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

