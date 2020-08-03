A motorcycle rider escaped serious injury on Tuesday, July 28 after colliding with a deer. The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was eastbound on Highway 212 near Montevideo when the deer crossed the road in front of him.

According to Lac qui Parle County Sheriff Allen Anderson said: “Upon impact, the rider went over the handle bars and landed on the road. He tore up his jacket and pants, and his helmet had a lot of damage. The rider walked away with only a band-aid on his elbow!”

The rider’s Yamaha motorcycle sustained moderate damage to the front fender and fairing. The deer did not survive.

“This has been the third motorcycle accident in Lac qui Parle County in less than two weeks,” said Anderson. “The picture shows the importance of wearing protective safety equipment. As can be seen, the jacket was ripped quite a bit, the helmet is scratched, and the bike was damaged. The driver walked away with minor scratches; I don’t think this would have been the case if he wasn’t wearing protective gear.”

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the scene of the accident, as did the Lac qui Parle County Sheriff’s Depart­ment, CCM Health Ambulance, and the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.