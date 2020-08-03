The U.S. Highways 59 and 14 slope stabilization and road embankment repair project, which was originally scheduled to begin Aug. 3, has been delayed one week due to supply issues.

The original start date has now been pushed back to Aug. 10.

The project includes stabilizing slopes and doing road embankment repair work at several locations on U.S. Highway 59 and U.S. Highway 14 in Lyon, Murray and Redwood counties to include:

• U.S. Highway 14 near “Mudeking Hill” (south side of highway)

• U.S. Highway 14 near the Tracy Golf Course

• U.S. Highway 14 in Revere (north side of highway)

• U.S. Highway 59 near the Slayton Golf Course (east side of highway)

• U.S. Highway 59 near Garvin Hills (failures on both sides of highway)

No detour is required for this project; work will be completed under traffic.

Drivers may encounter short delays and flagging operations when shoulder and lane closures are required for everyone’s safety. Crews may choose to work on two sites at time, provided they are adjacent.

They anticipate beginning in Revere, followed by Tracy, Mudeking Hill, Slayton, and Garvin Hills.

The project will cost $1.3 million and is scheduled to be complete by Sept. 30, 2020.

Please note that the start and end dates, as well as the order of work locations, could change due to unforeseeable circumstances.

The contractor is Carl Bolander and Sons, LLC. Watch for orange cones on this project.

MnDOT asks that travelers always drive with caution, and reminds everyone to:

• Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care

• Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

• Watch for workers and slow moving equipment

• Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones

• Obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300

• Minimize distractions behind the wheel

• Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

For updates on the project, visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy59hwy14slopes.

For road condition and travel information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest/.

