Mary Weber, 71, of Montevideo, died on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Divine Providence Health Center in Ivanhoe.

Memorial services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 3, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Montevideo with the Rev. Donald S. McKee officiating.

Mary June Weber was born in Montevideo, to Herman and Leona (Hermanson) Weber on July 18, 1948. She was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Montevideo. Mary attended and graduated from Montevideo High School. She then went on to attend college at Moorhead State University, majoring in education. She returned to Montevideo where she was a teacher in the Montevideo district. Mary would eventually become an Educational Resource Specialist with the Educational Service Cooperative. She worked for the cooperative for over 41 years. During that time, she specialized in providing educators with resources for special needs children.

Mary was active at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, singing in the choir and serving on various committees. She was very community minded and was active on the Library Board and other community organizations bringing people together to make the community a better place to live. She enjoyed bowling, was a avid reader and loved all kinds of music. By far her greatest passion was the love for her son, Jason and her grandson, Jayson. When Jason was growing up Mary didn't miss one of his activities and sporting events. She could be seen and heard cheering in the football stands in different towns and in all kinds of weather to see Jason play football, first for Montevideo, and then for the University of Minnesota Morris. She always looked forward to spending time with her grandson, Jayson. One of her greatest joys was when Jayson would visit her at Hillstreet in Marshall and play bingo, talk with the other residents and just “hang out” with his grandma.

Mary is survived by her son, Jason (and Kahla) Weber, of Lowry; grandson, Jayson Weber, of Hancock; mother, Leona Weber, of Montevideo; sister, Barbara (and Yves) Pinkowitz, of Yorba Linda, Calif.; brothers, James Weber, of Denver, Colo,, Robert (and Kathy) Weber, of Reston, Va., Greg (and Belinda) Weber, of Montevideo; niece and nephew, Jackie and Danny Pinkowitz, of Yorba Linda; as well as extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Herman Weber.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, of Montevideo, was in charge of the funeral arrangements.