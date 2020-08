Congratulations to Kadon Strong on hitting his first career amateur home run. Kadon is the youngest Indian to record a HR. With the Indians trailing 7-2, the rookie DH/3B hit an absolute no doubter off the bat about 30 feet past the approximate 360 foot fence in left-center field high into a tree and the ball landed in a trampoline where four kids were bouncing(and none got hit!). The 3-run HR brought the Indians within two as they fell to the first place Hanska Lakers 7-5.