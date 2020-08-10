Butterfield-Odin Public School Superintendent Steve Thomas, Business Manager Lindsey Heine, and Managing Director Greg Baufield from Northland Public Finance suggested the school board take a capital levy to district voters in November, taxing 88.77% of agricultural land.

“Your greatest value, you already know this, is in your ag land,” said Baufield. “It is at 88.77% of your total taxable net tax capacity. This was untouchable for most of the last 50 years because farmers really didn’t want you taxing their farm property. Now with ag school credits, we’re seeing school districts pass these… The capital levy would tax the net tax capacity authority, spreading it wider and with less impact, but it would give you another source of revenue to buy the items you need overtime and then offload your general fund.

The capital levy list includes the following:

–replacing outdated Smartboards, purchasing Chromebook to keep a 1-1 initiative

–updating the curriculum

–purchasing/leasing vans that will be moved out of service

–replacing outdated communication equipment

–funding a part-time IT person

–funding phones/internet

–updating the media center

Another revenue opportunity included revoking and replacing the existing operating referendum of $1149.78 with $1,779.5, increasing the authority to $583,679, a $134.515 increase.

“If we went to the [operating referendum], the amount is simply not enough,” said Thomas. “That doesn’t take care of the needs that we have. That’s why we’re talking about doing the capital levy.”

“I’m not comfortable asking neighbors to pick up the tab,” said board member Andy Pierson.

Pierson knew the operating levy wouldn’t cover enough of Butterfield-Odin’s deficit spending, but he didn’t understand why there weren’t more cuts.

“I don’t consider not replacing the math teacher a cut,” said Pierson. “I don’t think that’s good for our students.”

Thomas had previously listed planned savings and cuts: saving $57,000 by not replacing 2.5 of 3.5 of paraprofessionals that have resigned or retired, saving $78,000 restoring an open math teacher position with a present staff member for 2020-21 alone, saving $20,000 teaching nearly all classes at Butterfield-Odin versus sending students to a neighboring school, saving $20,691 offering early childhood family education, and saving $30,000 changing Cohort Assistance to MDE.

“If we were to have more cuts, it would not be a healthy thing for the district,” said Thomas. “Generally speaking, that’d be the way if we had fluff, which I don’t think we have here. You don’t really have a whole lot you can cut back on.”

“My problem with [the capital levy], my experience with government is if they have the money, they’ll use it,” said Pierson.

“We’re not going to take more than we need,” said Thomas.

Baufield said there isn’t a total yet for the capital levy, “which is why we wanted a work session to see if [the board] wants us to keep working on this or do you want us to stop.”

Thomas, Heine, and Baufield would need a ten-year long-term facility plan of the monies.

Revenues come from the school’s average daily membership (ADM). ADMs have been decreasing between 1.2 and 2 percent all over the state for the last 30 years. Butterfield-Odin’s has been stable since 2012, staying around the 220s.

Butterfield-Odin’s highest source of revenue comes from state and federal aid at 85%. Local taxes follow at 10%. The highest expense within the general fund is elementary, secondary, and special education funding at 71%.

“Right where we should be,” said Heine. “We should be spending the dollars on educating our children and making sure they have all they need to succeed.”

Data from 2016 through 2020 and a projection for 2021 show that Butterfield-Odin has struggled to keep revenues above expenses.

“Very typical to see, especially in small districts where ADMs are small and 86% of revenue being from state resources,” said Heine.

Heine included a comparison between Butterfield-Odin’s ADM count and the adjusted pupil unit (APU) because the APU is what the general education formula is based on. Kindergarten through sixth grade weighs each student a 1.

“So, every ADM is an ADM,” said Heine. “But when you get to 7th grade, 7th through 12th grade is weighed at a 1.2. So, I just wanted to show you because it does make a difference when you’re swinging in those higher grades. Let’s say you have a large graduating class go out, and a small kindergarten class come in, it does make a material difference in the revenue that you’re bringing in.”

Butterfield-Odin’s audited unassigned general fund ranged between $500,000 and $700,000 between 2015 and 2019. The unassigned general fund for 2020 is projected to reach a little under $400,000 and slightly over $100,000 for 2021.

“The general education formula in 2020 is at a $130,000 difference per APU between where the formula should be at versus where it’s at,” described Heine. “There’s always increases, year to year, things just go up. They cost more. Contracts, food, transportation, all those items are going up each year. But our revenue isn’t keeping up with that. Being that 86% of our budget is coming from the state and we have that difference, that kind of shows why we’ve been declining over the last few years.”

Looking at the current 2019 pay 2020 total levy per ADM, Butterfield-Odin is at the bottom of ten surrounding districts. Mt. Lake has the second-highest levy, St. James has fifth, and Madelia has sixth. St. James and Mt. Lake’s last operation referendum passed in 2015, and Madelia’s passed in 2013. All districts have the authority to take $724 from the area without a vote, which all have done. Another consistency, nine of the ten districts have previously gone to the voters for additional operating revenues. Butterfield-Odin’s current authority is $1,1149.78, St. James is $503.51, Mt. Lake is $1,131.57, and Madelia is $756.40.

There have been five elections in Butterfield-Odin since 1992 and all have passed. The last operating referendum passed in 2013.

The August school board meeting will happen on the 17th at 7 p.m., where the board will decide if Thomas, Heine, and Baufiled should continue with a proposed levy for November.