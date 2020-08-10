Find it and you’ll win $200 in cash

The Crookston Times and University of Minnesota Crookston Office of Admissions will again be hosting the annual Medallion Hunt the third week of August beginning Monday, August 17. The medallion, a gold coin created by Carl Melbye of Melbye’s Trophies, will be hid somewhere publicly in Crookston not on private property nor hidden under an object.

Clues will be presented daily at 2 p.m. on the Times’ social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat), in the Times’ newspaper, at crookstontimes.com, and on KROX Radio. The finder of the medallion will receive $200 cash.

Once the medallion is found, it should be turned in right away to the Times office at 124 South Broadway and/or you can call / text Mike at 280-0771 or Jess at 701-610-6454. Happy hunting!



Virtual Scavenger Hunt

The Ox Cart Days festival committee will be hosting a “Virtual Scavenger Hunt” daily August 17-21 online and with local media. Each day they’ll name items that people must find in the community and take pictures of them, then submit to the committee via social media or text.

For example, one day they might ask participants to find five things outdoors that are the color pink. That could mean a flower, rock, sunset, etc.

There will be prizes for daily winners and an overall participating winner.

Watch the Crookston Ox Cart Days Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages, and their website www.crookstonoxcartdays.com for more info and to participate. You can also call or text 701-610-6454.