Gordon Osmonson has retired from the SouthPoint Board of Directors.

SouthPoint Financial Credit Union Board of Directors Chair Gordon Osmonson announced his retirement at SouthPoint’s virtual Annual Meeting on July 21. Osmonson was appointed to the Board of Directors in 1976, and has been board chairperson for 24 of those years.

Osmonson has been an instrumental part of SouthPoint Financial Credit Union since becoming a member 60 years ago. He has been a steadfast SouthPoint and credit union movement advocate 100 percent of the time. His approach to membership and retention has been a large part of SPFCU’s key to success.

“Gordie’s leadership, passion for our purpose and desire to make a difference in our communities has impacted thousands of people and spanned multiple generations,” SouthPoint CEO Jay Gostonczik said. “We are grateful for the time we were blessed to have him and he will be greatly missed as he retires.”

In addition to Board Chair, Gordie has been a Sleepy Eye Lion’s Club member for 58 years, serving as a two-time president throughout his 16 years on the Board of Directors; Junior Achievement and Biz Town volunteer and representative; board member of the Sleepy Eye Medical Center for 24 years, 15 as Board Chairperson; and a volunteer for St. Mary’s Church, the American Legion and Brown County United Way.

“We truly thank Gordie for his volunteerism, dedication and helping SouthPoint become a trusted financial partner,” Gostonczik said.

Matt Lux (previous vice chairperson) will succeed Gordie as board chairperson and Mike Krueger (previous director) will serve as vice chairperson.