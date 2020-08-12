After several candidate filings on the final day, every local race is competitive

A flurry of filings on the last day for local residents interested in running for Crookston City Council and Crookston School Board seats in the 2020 Election has resulted in competitive races in every seat up for election on Nov. 3.

Here’s where things stand with the council and board races:

On the council, in Ward 1, incumbent Jake Fee has filed for another term, and he’s being challenged by Kristie Jerde. In Ward 3, incumbent Clayton Briggs has filed for another term, and he’s being challenged by Blake Royal. In Ward 5, recent appointee Joe Kresl has filed for a full term, and he’s being challenged by Casandra “Casey” Anderson and Marc Palmer. In the at large seat up for election this year, incumbent Bobby Baird has filed for another term, and he’s being challenged by Morgan Hibma and former longtime council member and mayor Wayne Melbye.

On the school board, three seats are up for election this year and all three incumbents have filed their candidacies. They are Frank Fee, Dave Davidson and recent appointee Mike Theis, who’s seeking his first full term. Also running are Marcia Meine and Jason Klinnert. The top three vote-getters will be elected to the trio of seats.