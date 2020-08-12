The University of Minnesota’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) Center received a specialized COVID-19 grant from the United States Department of Commerce — EDA. It is a CARES Act supplemental award to aid the Crookston's EDA Center and focuses on resiliency and supply chains.

The University of Minnesota EDA Center, a collaboration between the University of Minnesota Extension Center for Community Vitality and the Veden Center of Rural Economic Development at UMN Crookston, has already responded to the COVID-19 crisis.

Through this grant, UMN Crookston’s Director of Outreach & Engagement, Michelle Christopherson, will be speaking with businesses in Crookston, as well as other communities, to find their challenges and a more detailed analysis of special needs they may have along with opportunities.

Businesses can contact Christopherson at: mchristo@umn.edu or 281-8369

The EDA is the only federal government agency focused exclusively on economic development, therefore, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) plays a critical role in facilitating regional economic development efforts in communities across the nation. For more information, visit https://eda.gov/about/.