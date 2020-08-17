Recommendation is for in-person for preschool to sixth grade, hybrid model for grades 7-12 at CHS

The Crookston School Board on Tuesday is expected to approve a resolution that aligns with Superintendent Jeremy Olson’s recommendation to begin the 2020-21 school year with entirely in-person instruction for preschool through grade six, and a hybrid learning model for grades 7-12 that will have students at the high school learning via a mix of in-person instruction and online, distance instruction. Students at CHS will partake in classroom instruction two to three days per week on a staggered schedule to limit the number of students in the building.

The recommendation is based on the state’s Safe Learning Program that bases school instructional models of delivery on the average number of positive COVID-19 cases per 10,000 people in the district’s county over the past 14 days. Although Polk County’s current data is just below the line that would allow for entirely in-person instruction for all students, the numbers have been trending up and Olson didn’t want to be forced to alter the instructional model early in the school year.

The board will also consider the adoption of a policy regarding mask-wearing in the three public school buildings that tracks with Gov. Tim Walz’s statewide mask mandate.

The board meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the CHS choir/orchestra room.



Plenty of personnel moves

The board will also accept various resignations and make various hires, including:

• Resignations from school nurse Laurie Wagner, Washington aide Ramona Erickson, Highland paraprofessional Cheryl Bingham, Washington paraprofessional Anna Hviding, and bus driver/mechanic Mike Delorme.

• The board is expected to hire former longtime UMN Crookston director of health services Stacey Grunewald as licensed school nurse, Lorraine Aquino-Corona, Nick Caputo, Mary Ramirez and Brandon Boetcher as paraprofessionals, Joyce Aubol as CHS kitchen helper, Tanya Reitmeier as third grade teacher, and Katya Zepeda de Obisakin as Hispanic liaison.