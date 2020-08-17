Drive-through event will show community how to navigate the new grounds, and there is ice cream involved

RiverView’s $51 million hospital and clinic replacement project, RiverView 2020, will be complete and open to patients in October. However, RiverView is giving the public a sneak peek of the exterior of the 80,000 square foot facility, along with a treat on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

“Summer Treat for the Community’’ is a drive-through, socially distanced event to show off the grounds of the new facility and educate the public on which entrances to use depending on the services they are receiving.

The road on the river side of the new build at 323 S. Minnesota Street will be open from 4-6 p.m. for community members to drive through the new parking lot to see the new facility from its river-facing exterior. From their vehicles, community members are encouraged to stop by the information booths to learn more about the project and receive an ice cream treat.

While this celebration is just for a look at the exterior of the building, more information will be shared at the event regarding future interior tours.