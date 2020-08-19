RiverView Health is excited to welcome Forrest LaPorte, APRN, CNP, to the North Clinic, Crookston. While LaPorte is new to his title of advanced practice registered nurse, certified nurse practitioner, he is not new to medicine, RiverView Health, or the community.

LaPorte became interested in healthcare after hearing family members share interesting stories of their healthcare careers. He started as a certified nursing assistant in high school to test the waters, enjoyed it, and decided to further his education. He received his Associate degree in Nursing from Minnesota State Community and Technical College, Moorhead; Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Bemidji State University; and Master of Science in Nursing from the University of North Dakota.

While completing his education, LaPorte also gained a lot of experience. He worked at Sanford Health in Fargo as an LPN in the Internal Medicine Clinic and at Altru Health as an RN on the Surgical Critical Care Unit. LaPorte started his RiverView career in 2016. In the years since, he has worked on the Intensive Care Unit and in the Emergency Department.

With a background in hospital/emergency care, LaPorte enjoys acute care, but looks forward to building long-term relationships in his new role as a family medicine provider, as well as learning from his colleagues as he grows in his new role.

"I'm very excited to be able to continue my career at RiverView and for my new role in the clinic," he stated. "I look forward to providing services for my patients and community while continuing to learn new things each day."

LaPorte and his wife, Morgan, are both Crookston natives who began dating in high school. Both of their families remain in the area. In his free time, LaPorte enjoys exercise, spending time with Morgan and their friends and families, being outdoors, and going to the lake.

To make an appointment with LaPorte, call the North Clinic at 218-281-9595.