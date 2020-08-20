Brown County Republicans hosted several Republican candidates for a Car Caravan through Brown County Saturday afternoon.

Brown County Republicans hosted several Republican candidates for a Car Caravan through Brown County on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 15. The event started in New Ulm at a fundraiser for Congressman Jim Hagedorn and then traveled to Sleepy Eye, for a stop at Haala Industries parking lot (pictured here), before traveling on to Springfield to end the day. Pictured from left: Jason Lewis, candidate for Minnesota Senator; State Representative Paul Torkelson, State Senator Gary Dahms, and Congressman Hagedorn.