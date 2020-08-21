John Paul Bernardy, Montevideo, died on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Luther Haven Nursing Home.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo with Rev. Marie Eckberg officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Cemetery.

The service will be live streamed on the Anderson-TeBeest website under John Paul Bernardy's obituary page. Those in attendance will be required to wear masks and social distancing will be observed.