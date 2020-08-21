East access road was opened to show visitors how to navigate the new layout.

RiverView Health staff showcased their almost-finished $51 million construction project for a couple hours one evening earlier this week by hosting a drive-through, socially distanced event so people could get a feel for how to navigate the healthcare facility's new layout.

With the project in the home stretch, staff are in the process of moving into their new spaces. The goal is to see their first patients in the new space on Oct. 25.

With the new facility and layout far different from the former facility and layout, the east access road, which leads to the main entrance and just about everything visitors would need to access except the emergency room, was temporarily opened during the event so motorists could drive in, see the new facility from the outside, and learn how to get around. Along the way, small groups of RiverView staff greeted them and pointed them in the right direction. At one of the final stops, visitors had the option of getting an ice cream treat.