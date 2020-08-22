50 years ago

August 1970

• The Redwood Falls Lions Club offered a one million dollar prize for a hole-in-one on the 555 yard third hole at the Redwood Falls Golf Club during the group’s annual invitational. It wasn’t much of a risk, given the world record for longest hole-in-one was a 444 yarder at a Nebraska golf course five years earlier. As a consolation, the Lions Club offered $1,000 to anyone who could get holes-in-one on both the second and fifth greens instead.

• The Federal Aviation Administration celebrated 50 years of having a flight control/weather office at the Red-wood Falls airport, with a full-time staff of eight members.

• The concrete street light post on West Bridge Street near Minnesota Street had to be replaced for the fourth time in a year after it was struck by a North Dakota driver making a turn. In that street light’s 20-year history, it had never been hit before the past 12 months.

• Thomas Anderson, 20, was one of four persons injured in a collision on Highway 14 near Lamberton on Saturday evening. Nevertheless, Anderson got to the Old Westbrook Lutheran Church on time and married Jane Iverson anyway.

• Redwood Falls High School counselor-coach Phil Hall won the Redwood Falls Golf Club Medal tournament for the fourth time.

25 years ago

August 1995

• State biologists were mystified about a major fish kill in Beaver Creek in Renville County, guessing that oxygen depletion may have caused it.

• Deanna Hanson of Granite Falls won the Redwood Falls Golf Course Ladies invite for the second time.

• The state demographer’s office estimated Redwood Falls’ population at 4,911, or 81 people short to get all sorts of funding for infrastructure projects the city hoped to do. The official census results would determine all.

10 years ago

August 2010

• When the filing window for the upcoming elections closed, it turned out no one wanted to be the mayor of either Vesta or Delhi.

• Orrin Madson was named the Redwood Falls Post 38 American Legionnaire of the year.

• The City of Redwood Falls announced the overlook by Ramsey Falls would be remodeled soon.

• Three sets of twins started Kindergarten at Reede Gray Elementary School.