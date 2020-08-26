Janice “Jan” Rieppel, 83, of Appleton passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Appleton Area Health–Hospital. A private funeral was held with burial in Appleton City Cemetery. A public reception was held Monday, August 24, 2020 at Riverview Park in Appleton.

Janice Rieppel was born in Chippewa County to Arthur Henry Tostenson and Pearl Blom Tostenson on a Saturday evening, July 17, 1937. She was born into a Norwegian-American family that farmed near Milan and she was baptized into the Lutheran faith at Jevnaker Lutheran Church, Chippewa County, shortly after birth. She was the third of four children in her family – Yvonne Elaine, Arthur Henry, Jr., and David Allen.

Janice grew up on a farm, working long hours, attending Milan Public Schools and was active in extracurricular activities, 4-H and parish life. She was confirmed into the Lutheran faith on May 18, 1952 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Watson.

She graduated Milan Public High School in 1955 and immediately enrolled into the Teacher's Training program at Madison. She started her teaching career, first at Big Bend Public School for one year, then after graduating from St. Cloud State University in 1958, she went on to teach at schools in Roseville and Benson, before moving to Appleton, where she taught another 29 years. She met Sheldon Rieppel (“Buzz”) after arriving in Appleton and they were married on April 1, 1961 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. As they began their farming life together, children came shortly afterwards: Daniel Blayne, Tracy Lynn, and Kerry Janell. Another child died during labor, a son, who preceded Janice in death in March, 1970. The Rieppels farmed on several sites, including Marysland Township, Moyer Township, and eventually, in 1967 to the original Rieppel farm outside Holloway and homesteaded by Frederick and Anna Rieppel. When Kerry reached kindergarten age, Janice went back to teaching in the fall of 1972. The Rieppel family moved to Appleton in the fall of 1976, when Buzz retired from active farming.

After helping put all three of her children through college, Janice finally retired from public school teaching after 33 years in 2000. She was voted “Best Teacher” in her district during the last years of her career, a fact of which she was very proud. She traveled together with her siblings to Norway and Sweden in August of 1998, a lifelong dream of hers.

In retirement, Janice enjoyed, first and foremost, her grandchildren – Ingrid, Erich, Lexi, Lauren, Katherine and Thomas – and her one great-grandchild, Julia and two step-great-grandchildren, Owen and Jacie. The Rieppels, for many years, summered on Eagle Lake in Ottertail County, which Janice continued to do until 1997. She also remained active in her parish, Trinity Lutheran Church, where she served as Sunday School teacher, Wednesday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher and was very active in the Ladies' Guild. Her hobbies included reading, crossword puzzles, Cryptoquip, walking and attending concerts and plays.

Janice passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, in Appleton Area Health Hospital. She is survived by her three children, Daniel Rieppel of Minneapolis; Tracy and Steven Carlsen of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Kerry and Michael Dunham of White Bear Lake; her former husband Sheldon Rieppel; her six grandchildren: Ingrid Pederson, Erich Rieppel, Alexis Carlsen, Lauren Carlsen, Katherine Dunham and Thomas Dunham; as well as one great-grandchild, Julia Annette Pederson and two step-great-grandchildren, Owen Lawrence and Jacie Dru Pederson. She is also survived by her siblings: Yvonne Bausman, Arthur and Maxine Tostenson, David and Janice Tostenson; a brother-in-law, Kenneth Boraas; 15 nieces and nephews; and many friends.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Pearl (Blom) Tostenson; her infant son; her daughter-in-law, Julieta Margarita Alvarado-Rieppel; grandparents, Henry and Betsy Tostenson and Alfred and Mathilda Blom; and sisters-in-law: Melba Feldhake and Shirley Boraas.

Blessed be the memory of Janice Pearl Rieppel and may light perpetually shine upon her.