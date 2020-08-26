Melva Jerve, 64, of Montevideo passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at her home in Montevideo. A private family celebration will be held.

Melva Jolette Jerve was born August 9, 1956, in Montevideo to Melvin and Edith (Radke) Danielson. She was baptized and confirmed in her faith. Melva went to Montevideo Public School and graduated with the Class of 1974.

Melva married Bruce Jerve on May 17, 1975, at Salem Lutheran Church in Montevideo. The couple lived in Montevideo and began a family. They were blessed with three children, Jeremy, Angie and Eric.

Melva worked at Hill Grocery and also helped care for children at Headstart. After she stopped working, Melva watched and took care of her grandkids which was by far her favorite job. Her greatest joy was being with her family. Melva would do anything for her children and especially her dear grandchildren supporting each in whatever they did. She loved to attend her grandchildren’s sporting events and cheer them on. She was known to make delicious Special K bars. Melva had one of the biggest hearts which was evident in her giving, loving and kind spirit.

Melva is survived by her husband, Bruce Jerve of Montevideo; children, Jeremy (Melissa) Jerve of Montevideo, Angie Dolan of Montevideo, Eric Jerve of Montevideo; grandchildren, Mason and Chase Jerve, Tyler, Tyson and Jayden Dolan, Alexis, Addison, Alaney and Ashton Jerve; sisters, Annette Sandven of Fergus Falls, Debbie (Dave) Roskens of Clara City, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Melva was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Edith Danielson; sister, Vicky Torke.

Arrangements are with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Montevideo. For online guest book, please visit www.wingbain.com.