The Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging (MNRAAA) has announced a new funding opportunity to address the service needs of older adults and caregivers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funding will be awarded to organizations that provide services in MNRAAA's 27 county service area.

Services must meet requirements outlined in the Request for Grant Applications for CARES Act Supportive Services and CARES Act Caregiver Services.

Non-profit agencies, units of government and for-profit organizations with relevant expertise and experience, not currently receiving Older Americans Act (OAA) funding through MNRAAA, are encouraged to submit applications.

Current providers of services funded by MNRAAA may submit applications for new services only. MNRAAA will make awards in amounts of up to $25,000. Funds will be accepted on an ongoing basis through Dec. 31, 2020 or until all available funds have been expended, whichever comes first.

Awarded funds must be expended and project activities completed by Sept. 30, 2021.

To download the application, forms and resource documents, go to mnraaa.org/.