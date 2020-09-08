On Tuesday, the St. James City Council passed a variety of resolutions, and visited some prior tabled business.

A resolution was passed on a previously tabled discussion regarding replacement water lines from 1st Ave South to 10th Ave North.

"We have to get a permit from the railroad, going up the railroad tracks," said Jason Monnens. "There's an existing water line, we're just going to replace it so they started the permit process early because sometimes it takes a month and sometimes it takes six months. So they want to get all those permits in place before they go out for bids for the contractor."

The proposed plan is to install one 12-inch C-900 DR 18 underground pipe encased in a 22-inch steel pipeline.

Chad Stradtman, Street and Park Superintendent requested purchase of a 2021 Ford F-350 from Chuck Spaeth Ford for $30,845.00. The city would trade in a 2009 Ford F-350 with a 2-wheel drive.

Stradtman also requested to have W W Blacktopping pave the last six campground sites at the Tiell Park Campground. W W Blacktopping's bid came in a $2.56 a foot for total of $21,277.50, compared to M&R Paving which came in at $2.74

The council approved both requests.

The next St. James city council meeting is scheduled for September 15th at 6:00 p.m. inside the community building.

Other items:

- Approve license for virtual golf for Golf-Mor LLC

- Purchase new bucket truck from Altec built with appropriate specs for $266,685. Trading in 2008 Versalift bucket truck

- New police officer hire Eric Gruninger. Tentative start date on September 8th.

- Amend three corrections regarding the small cities grant of 2019.

- Designating Specific 2019 excess funds to be transferred to specific 2020 funds