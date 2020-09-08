Minnesota West Community and Technical College has been approved to receive the governor’s emergency educational relief (GEER) grant award for the project of Remote Learning Resources in Nursing, in the amount of $172,800 over a three-year period.

The Remote Learning Resources in Nursing is a project designed to improve outcomes for college students and faculty as they adapt to new styles of teaching and learning due to disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19.)

At Minnesota West these funds will be utilized to increase the opportunities of virtual simulations for students to enhance the learning environment while being away from clinicals and supplementing clinical experience when students return to clinical sites in person.

These funds will assist in providing a holistic quality education while keeping the costs of tuition and books affordable for all students.

“The Minnesota West Community and Technical College nursing department is excited to continue offering nursing training during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dawn Gordon, dean of science and nursing.”

Learn more at www.mnwest.edu/.