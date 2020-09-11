This past April, Curt Pistulka was diagnosed with stage 4 Adenocarcinoma lung cancer, which has metastasized to his bones.

Pistulka has gone through radiation treatments, and he is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

Due to the cancer diagnosis, Pistulka has not been able to work.

In an effort to help Pistulka and his family as they cover their costs, a benefit is being held this coming Sunday (Sept. 13) in the Seaforth shelter.

The benefit is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will include a free will donation lunch, with hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, BBQ beans, chips and cookies offered.

A silent auction is also being held. To learn more about the benefit and the silent auction, call (507) 430-7894, or send an e-mail to danijac4@gmail.com.

The public is encouraged and invited to attend the benefit being held this coming Sunday.