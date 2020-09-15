The fall kickoff session for GOLD College will be held via Zoom Sept. 30 starting at 1:30 p.m.

The kickoff event will feature keynote speaker Amanda Sieling, SMSU assistant professor of justice administration, who will give a presentation, “Restorative Justice: Learn How Everyone is Affected by Crime – the Victim, Community and the Offender.”

The event will include learning more about Zoom at 1:30 p.m., hearing more about this fall’s classes from instructors at 1:45 p.m. and Sieling’s talk at 2 p.m. The link is: www.minnstate.zoom.us/j/95980478863.

Sieling’s talk is free to everyone, even if they are not registered for GOLD College.

GOLD is an acronym for growth, opportunity, learning and development.

GOLD College offers non-credit classes with a variety of topics, such as art, history, computers, current events, music, writing, health, physical well-being and more.

Each class is held one day per week for two hours. There are no tests or grades, and it is for students of any age who wish to continue learning.

Study groups are planned from Oct. 5 through Nov. 12, and all classes will be delivered via Zoom. Zoom is a free app and it self-loads the first time one accesses it. One can participate in classes on their phone, iPad, laptop or desktop computer. One doesn’t even need a camera.

After registering and before classes begin, participants will be e-mailed a link and the password needed to access a class.

Contact the GOLD College office for registration materials and more information at GoldCollege@smsu.edu, or call (507) 537-7164.

Adult classes for the fall session include:

Mondays

• Preserve your Memories. 9-10:30 a.m., Carol Purrington, instructor. It’s time to write the story of your unique life. It may sound daunting, but in this class you can learn how to create a beautiful legacy for your family by writing “one bite at a time.” This class is for those who are just beginning their memoirs or for those who need inspiration to continue.

• Ludwig van Beethoven, a 250th Birthday Tribute. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Daniel Rieppel, instructor. Each class will explore different parts of Beethoven’s life and love of music. Class I: Context within Vienna, the Viennese and the Early Virtuoso Years. Class II: Beethoven and the French Revolution — the Middle Period Symphonies, Class III: Beethoven and Late Style: His Last Sonatas, Solo Pieces and the Quartets. Class IV: Beethoven and his Diabelli Variations, Op. 120. Class V: Beethoven and the Mighty Ninth. Class VI: Beethoven in the Contemporary Imagination.

Tuesdays

• The Orphan Trains. 9-10:30 a.m., Dr. Jan Loft, instructor. Between 1854 and 1929 more than 250,000 children from New York City were placed on what became known as “the orphan trains.” It was the largest mass migration of children in American history. This class will explore the efforts of Children’s Aid Society and the New York Foundling Hospital as these agencies sought to provide homeless and abandoned children education, shelter, and most importantly, a home with families in the midwest and west.

• Birding by the Family. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Sue Morton, instructor. There are 82 bird families in the world. Each week we will identify and discuss a different bird family. This will include hawks and eagles, finches, crows, jays, magpies and more.

Wednesdays

• Greetings from Lyon County: Stories from Lyon County’s 150 Years. 9-10:30 a.m., Jennifer Andries, instructor. On Aug. 12, 1870, the first meeting of Lyon County Board of Commissioners occurred at the home of Luman Ticknor in Upper Lynd, and 150 years later, Lyon county is celebrating its sesquicentennial. Discover the history of Lyon County before 1870 and the 150 years since through photographs, stories and objects.

• ZEN Doodle. 11:30 a.m.- 1p.m., Krystl Louwagie, instructor. Everyone can do this. Learn the art of ZEN doodle by drawing freestyle spiral patterns through repetition while relaxing in your own home. You will create a series of small artworks and greeting cards. It can be done freehand or using a ruler.

Thursdays

• Chair Yoga. 9-10 a.m., Darwin Dyce, instructor. Chair yoga is a gentle practice in which postures are performed while seated and/or with the aid of a chair. Chair yoga increases flexibility, strength and body awareness. When standing poses are included, the chair is used to help with and improve your balance.

• The Fight to Win Votes for Women. 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m., Dr. Joan Gittens. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. This class will look at the long struggle to make women full and competent citizens.

