The Worthington Trojans took two of the three doubles matches to hold off Redwood Valley 4-3 Sept. 14 in Big South girls tennis action.

The Trojans avenged an earlier 4-3 loss to the Cards as they also split the singles matches in the win.

Isabel Hillestad returned to the line-up and picked up a 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 three-set win at second singles, and fellow senior Talia McCorquodale pulled out a gutty 7-6, 7-5 win at fourth singles.

The freshmen duo of Mila Jenniges and Brooke Zollner were leading their third doubles match when the Trojans were forced to default due to injury.

Fellow freshmen Avery Wilson and Anneliese Hammer dropped a tough 6-4, 1-6 2-6 loss at second doubles, and senior Payden Beran was competitive in a 7-5, 6-3 loss at first singles.

“The girls had a really tight battle with a lot of sets that were extremely close,” Coach Kelly Mellgren said. “The girls are continuing to work hard on improving with each meet.”