The third annual Cruisin’ for a Cure car and motorcycle cruise is being held this coming Sunday (Sept. 20) in Belview.

The fundraising event begins with registration at the Belview Bar and Grill from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

A mystery run is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

A donation of $10 is being suggested for those who plan to participate.

The proceeds from the fundraiser will be going to Cruisin’ for a Cure - Belview and Relay For Life.

This year’s event will be a bit different, as those involved are being asked to practice social distancing and follow safety guidelines as part of the COVID-19 version of the event.

For more information about the annual Cruisin’ for a Cure, contact Marlo Sander at (507) 828-2525.