50 years ago

September 1970

• When a shed on a Redwood area farm was reported burning, between the moment the fire alarm began ringing and the first fire truck left the premises was only a minute and 10 seconds, according to retired fire chief E.M. Smith, who happened to be standing nearby with his watch.

“Now, that’s pretty good time for a volunteer fire department,” Smith said.

• There was an injury at the Redwood Falls High School vs. Marshall High School football game, but it happened before the game started. Local student Cheryl Smith was cheering on the Cardinals when the bleachers collapsed. Smith was taken to the hospital to see if her toes were broken. (They weren’t.)

• The Redwood County Respiratory Health Council announced free chest X-rays, paid for by Christmas Seal funds, would be available at area public schools during September and October.

• Members of the Redwood Falls High School Future Farmers of America chapter headed over to Wabasso High School in order to see about helping the Wabasso students set up a chapter of their own.

• The Redwood Falls public swimming pool had its biggest year to date, with 40,286 customers paying to get in over the summer.

• The Sunday liquor license issue in Lucan brought out the biggest turnout in Lucan primary election history, with 109 of 120 voters being against the proposal.

25 years ago

September 1995

• RFHS Class of 1988 graduate Patrick Gerrety was busy in Hollywood, working as a special effects sculptor and engineer on movies such as Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Mortal Combat.

• The Renville County Extension Office announced an open house to invite the public in to learn about how to navigate the Internet on one of the office’s computers, but staff said there didn’t appear to be much interest from the public.

• Six year old Angela Schroeder of Morton took home six first-place trophies in pedal tractor pull contests over the summer, enabling her to compete in the national competition to be held in Omaha, Neb.

10 years ago

September 2010

• Area volunteers donated enough items for the Rosebud Indian Reservation collection to fill two semi-truck trailers, astonishing the organizers – who had originally hoped just to fill a van.

• The new “Welcome to Redwood Falls” sign was set up on Highway 19/71 by the airport.

• The organizers of the annual Redwood Fall festival announced a new attraction: a genuine, European-style grape stomp contest.