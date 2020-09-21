Blaine Novak, president of the Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors, has called for a special meeting of the league’s board to be held Monday, September 21, 2020.

The one item agenda is listed as: Reconsider Placement of Fall Activities Seasons (football and volleyball).

“The Minnesota State High School League continues its work of providing the safest possible way for students to participate in all league activities and athletics for the 2020-2021 school year,” League Executive Director Erich Martens said. “This special meeting called by Board President Blaine Novak will be a continuation of those very important discussions and decisions.”

Redwood Valley Activities Director Andy Ourada added, “We as a district believe that we can provide a safe experience for kids to have a fall football and volleyball season. If these activities are reinstated, it will allow for our spring activities to have more of a normal feel and timeline along with less overlap of activities.

“We don’t know what spectator limitations will be but we’ve installed a streaming system in both the gym and at the football stadium. It looks like the postseason experience will likely be more of a regional experience as opposed to the entire state.”