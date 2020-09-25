Minnesota’s state forests offer scenic drives, and 4.2 million acres showcasing one of the biggest nature shows each year – the fall color display.

“Overall, fall colors this year should be especially lovely if the recent sunny days and chilly, but not freezing, nights continue,” said Val Cervenka, forest health program consultant with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Every fall color season is different, and so is each of Minnesota’s 59 state forests.

Depending on the forest, visitors might see a spectacular mix of dark evergreens amid vivid autumn hues.

These drives are always a treat, but this year in particular they are a wonderful, socially-distanced opportunity for Minnesotans to experience the outdoors.

The public is encouraged to use the DNR’s fall color finder to find areas in Minnesota with peak fall color. The color finder is updated weekly through October.

Learn more at www.dnr.state.mn.us.

- Image courtesy of the DNR Web site