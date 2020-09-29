The Pumpkin Patch Palooza celebrates its fifth year on Saturday, Oct. 3, on the lawn area of St. John’s Lutheran Church.

It’s become a fun, outdoorsy, fall event for Sleepy Eye — the Pumpkin Patch Palooza — and it celebrates its fifth year on Saturday, Oct. 3, on the lawn area of St. John’s Lutheran Church. Activities, food, and Farmers Market will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. The recipient of the funds raised this year is the Brown County Humane Society.

BCHS is a non-profit organization that re-homes pets in our county. Funding is very limited, and expenses can be very high with feeding and caring for the animals. BCHS will hold a Pet Adoption Day at the Palooza. This will be an exciting time for families to consider adopting a pet in need of a loving family. A local veterinarian will also be on hand.

New this year is a Scarecrow contest. Any business or family or friends group is invited to build a homemade scarecrow for a chance at a grand prize. The winner will be voted on as Peoples Choice. Call the church office at 507-794-6200 to sign up. Bring your materials at 10 a.m. on Oct. 3 and you’ll have two hours to set up. A steel pole and a bale of straw or hay will be available for use.

The Food Stand will have grilled Burgers and hotdogs and St. John’s Ladies Sliced Pie — fresh handmade Pumpkin, Apple, Blueberry, Pecan, Peach and Rhubarb. There will be a Farmers Market with all sorts of garden produce: pumpkins, gourds, apples, sauerkraut, processed can goods and St. John’s Ladies whole Pies.

Other activities include a Caricature artist to draw you or your family for a fee that will be donated to BCHS; a small petting zoo with goats, chicken, ducks, calf and much more to see; Kids Maze with Noodle Weave, Stump Jump, Balance Beam, Bale Jump, Spider Web, Hydro Dipping and many more socially distant games.

Guidance from Brown County Health Department includes having handwashing/sanitizing stations, maintaining social distance and wearing a mask if not able to be six feet apart. Visitors are asked to enter at the 3rd Avenue parking lot to sign up and register for prizes and later exit through the 2nd Avenue alley.

If you are unable to attend, or if the event were to be cancelled, donations to BCHS can be sent to St. John’s Lutheran Church, C/O PPP, 216 3rd Avenue SE, Sleepy Eye, MN 56085.