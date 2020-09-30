Despite racing without standout Jayson Peyerl the Redwood Valley boys cross country team rolled to a first-place finish Sept. 24 in Pipestone.

Led by a first-place finish from senior Mason Clark (17:33), the Cardinals racked up 25 team points to easily outdistance second-place Pipestone Area (40) and third-place Luverne (60).

Camden Cilek (18:16) and Kilen Cilek (18:48) finished third and sixth respectively, Will Ahrens was seventh (18:49) with a personal best and Skyler Sherbon (18:52) set a season best in finishing eighth.

Cohen Frank (19:45) rounded out the top six with an 11th-place finish.

The Cardinal JV also took first place with five runners finishing in the top eight.

Leading the way was Daniel Haen (20:28) in second, Jack Frank (21:43) was third and Landyn Nordby (22:02) fifth.

Aidan Salmon (22:41) added a sixth-place finish, and Aidan Koplin (23:07) was eighth.

Lucas Elmer finished 11th, Cameron Seaman 13th, Noah U’Ren was 15th, Tevin Sivixay 16th, Levi Stoneberg 17th, Jacob Zollner 18th, Kody Robinson 19th and Mason Bawden finished 20th out of 20 runners.

Owen Horejsi led the junior-high boys with an eighth-place finish, Alex Beavers was ninth and Martin Kaden 10th.

The Redwood Valley girls, meanwhile, faced a challenging field with Luverne and Pipestone as a tough Luverne squad rolled to the title with 17 team points.

Pipestone Area would edge the Cards 56-63 for second place.

Payton Schueller (22:14) led the way for the Cards with a ninth-place finish.

Olivia Stoterau (23:18) and Catherine Buffie (23:20) were 12th and 13th respectively.

Aubree Hicks (23:35) finished 14th, McKenna Flinn (23:36) 15th, Ellie Nelson (24:30) was 18th and Madi Munsell (24:31) 19th to round things out for the Cards.

The Cardinal girls JV team would capture first, edging Pipestone 26-31.

Rachel Huhnerkoch (26:08), Tristyn Wolner (26:26) and Cassie Omtvedt (26:27) were fifth, sixth and seventh respectively.

Ari Shaw-Kerkhoff (28:57) was 12th, Lizzie Guggisberg (29:48) 13th, Betsy Joyce (30:23) 14th and Ashlee Schueller (32:00) 15th.

Addie Thomes led the junior high girls with a fourth-place finish, Piper Rigge was seventh, Lauren Miller eighth, Gracelyn Malecek 11th and Kaedee Okins 12th.

The Cardinals are back in action this Thursday (Oct. 1) when they host a triangular at the Redwood Falls Golf Club.