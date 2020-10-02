After a road loss in Blue Earth on Sept. 24, the River Valley Wildcats hosted their final regular meet of the season on Monday, Sept. 28 when they hosted Pipestone. Section play is scheduled to start on Monday, Oct. 5.

Blue Earth 7 River Valley 0

1st singles: Brooklyn Moldan lost to Tea Armstrong, 0-6 0-6

2nd singles: Kaydince Thoms lost to Marissa Benz, 1-6 1-6

3rd singles: Kierra Lafferty lost to Anika Howard, 1-6 1-6

4th singles: Presley Dockter lost to Addison Armstrong, 2-6 0-6

1st doubles: Megan Stevens and Alexis Garza lost to McKenna Dutton and Kylie Roswau, 0-6 1-6

2nd doubles: Sydne Wahl and Erica Lozano lost to Britt Howard and Lyndsey Borris, 0-6 2-6

3rd doubles: Courtlyn Runk and Taylor Berkner lost to Calli Beyer and Olivia Dutton, 1-6 1-6

Pipestone 5 River Valley 2

1st singles: Brooklyn Moldan defeated Olivia Lapthorn, 6-2 6-4

2nd singles: Kaydince Thoms lost to Toryn Woelber, 3-6 6-7(6-8)

3rd singles: Kierra Lafferty lost to Emma Stahl, 0-6 2-6

4th singles: Taylor Berkner lost to Brielle Stahl, 3-6 3-6

1st doubles: Megan Stevens and Alexis Garza lost to McKenna Dutton and Kylie Roswau, 0-6 1-6

2nd doubles: Sydne Wahl and Erica Lozano lost to Jenna Boeke and Emma Czech, 4-6 6-4 4-10

3rd doubles: Courtlyn Runk and Maya Nelson defeated Sydney Hubner and Kennedy ManderScheid, 6-1 6-1

Coach Laffen liked Moldan’s win at number 1 singles and said the 2nd and 3rd doubles teams also continue to play well.

Although he hasn’t received a schedule, Laffen expects the Wildcats will play on the road Monday afternoon in Sections.