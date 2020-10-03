A Redwood County District Court jury found a Redwood Falls woman guilty of one count of motor vehicle theft and one count of driving after revocation, Redwood County Attorney Jenna Peterson announced recently.

The jury deliberated for approximately 45 minutes Sept. 9 before delivering the guilty verdicts around 5:45 p.m.

Sharia Lynn Rousseau, 26, was found guilty of stealing a motor vehicle and driving that stolen vehicle with a revoked driver’s license in the City of Redwood Falls April 8, 2020.

According to the criminal complaint and testimony at trial, the theft occurred the evening of April 8, 2020.

Rousseau gave the victim a ride home in his vehicle because the victim had been drinking.

Once they arrived at the victim’s residence, he exited the vehicle with the keys.

Rousseau forcefully took the keys from the victim as he attempted to walk to his residence and drove off in the vehicle.

Law enforcement located the vehicle the next day hidden inside a garage of another Redwood Falls residence.

Rousseau was also located inside that residence.

The vehicle was valued at $15,000.

Kelsie Kingstrom, assistant Redwood County attorney, who prosecuted the case, told the jury in her closing argument, “taking someone’s car without their consent is a crime, regardless of your relationship status or past relationship history.”

Rousseau will be sentenced Oct. 12 at the Redwood County courthouse.