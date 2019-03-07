Richard “Dick” Oleson, 89, of Montevideo, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Luther Haven.

Richard “Dick” Oleson, 89, of Montevideo, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Luther Haven. Memorial services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, March 7, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Montevideo, with the Rev. Marie Eckberg officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Montevideo.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, of Montevideo, is in charge of the arrangements.

