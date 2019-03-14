Shirley Gregoire, 83, of Montevideo, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Luther Haven.

Shirley Gregoire, 83, of Montevideo, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Luther Haven. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 22, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Montevideo, with the Father Paul Timmerman presiding. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, of Montevideo, is in charge of the arrangements.

