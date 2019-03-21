Vern Schewe, 83, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at his home in Granite Falls.

Memorial services will be held at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, March 23, at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Granite Falls, with Pastor Steven Quist officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home starting at 2 p.m., on Saturday, until the time of the service.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, of Granite Falls was in charge of the funeral arrangements.

