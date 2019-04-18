Lila Strand, 107, of rural Milan, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Appleton Care Center.

Lila Strand, 107, of rural Milan, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Appleton Care Center. Memorial services were held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, at Kviteseid Lutheran Church in Milan, with the Rev. Kristine Isder officiating. Interment will be at Kviteseid Lutheran-Milan Methodist Cemetery.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, of Montevideo, was in charge of the funeral arrangements. (online guest book at www.andersonfuneralmontevideo.com)

Full Obituary available in our paper.