Peggy Merle Schnabel, 71, of Montevideo, passed away while visiting family in Arizona on Monday, March 18, 2019. Celebration of Life gathering will be Saturday, May 11, from noon to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Hall Montevideo

Full Obituary available in our paper.