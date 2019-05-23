Everett Rosen, 84, of Otsego, formerly of Montevideo, died on Sunday, April 21, with his family by his side.

Everett Rosen, 84, of Otsego, formerly of Montevideo, died on Sunday, April 21, with his family by his side. Memorial services will be held at Word of Peace Lutheran Church in Rogers, at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 6, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Everett was a proud U.S. Army veteran. He loved his family dearly and will be deeply missed by many.

